BRS Public Meeting in Maharashtra on March 26

Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) party President and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) will address a public meeting at Kandar Loha in Maharashtra on March 26.

On this occasion, a large number of leaders and people will join the BRS from Maharashtra, the party said in a release.

On this occasion, Maharashtra senior politician, former MLA and President of NCP Kisan cell Shankaranna Dhonge, former MLA Nagnath Ghisewad (who lost from Bhokar constituency to former CM Ashok Chauhan by a margin of only 1000 votes), NCP Nanded district President Datta Pawar, Maharashtra NCP Youth Secretary Shivraj Dhonge, NCP Nanded President Shivdas Dharmapurikar, Kisan Morcha President Manohar Patil Bhosikar, NCP Spokesperson Dr. Sunil Patil, NCP Loha President Subhash Vakore, NCP Kandar President Datta Karamange, Zilla Parishad Members, Advocate Vijay Dhondage, NCP Youth President Hanmant. Kalyankar, Praveen Jatewad, Santhosh Warkad, Swapnil Khere and others met BRS party national president CM KCR in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

BRS Supremo held a long discussion with the leaders about the BRS policies and future action plan.

All the leaders said that they will join the party with followers and activists on a large scale in the public meeting.

