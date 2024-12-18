Allu Aravind Visits Sritej, Clarifies on Allu Arjun's Absence

Renowned film producer Allu Aravind on Wednesday (December 18) paid a visit to young Sri Tej at the hospital, after obtaining all the necessary permissions from government and police authorities. This visit comes at a crucial time, as Sri Tej has been undergoing treatment for an unfortunate incident.

During his visit, Allu Aravind garu shared a positive update regarding Sri Tej's condition. He mentioned that over the past 10 days, the child has shown significant improvement, which brought some much-needed relief to the family and well-wishers. The producer expressed hope and optimism, noting that the child is on the road to recovery, thanks to the diligent care and medical support.

However, Allu Aravind also provided a clarification regarding the absence of Allu Arjun, another prominent member of the family, from the hospital visit. Due to legal restrictions stemming from the ongoing case, Allu Arjun is currently unable to visit Sri Tej and his family at this time. Despite this, Allu Aravind assured the public that the family remains deeply concerned and hopeful for Sri Tej's well-being.

This visit by Allu Aravind garu serves as a comforting gesture to the family during these challenging times, reflecting the close-knit support system that surrounds Sri Tej. Fans and well-wishers have been keeping the family in their thoughts, eager for Sri Tej’s continued recovery.