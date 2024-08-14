Alert: Light to moderate rains in Telangana for five days!

Hyderabad has been experiencing rainfall for a few days, which has caused inconvenience for everyday life. According to the Hyderabad Weather Forecast, there is a high chance of precipitation in the next five days in Telangana. Several areas will witness light to moderate rains for the next few days, disturbing the regular livelihood.

Though rain is expected, schools and colleges will run without any breaks. As of today, the weather is cloudy, and we are expecting light rains.

Also read: Varalakshmi Vratham 2024: How to Celebrate Lakshmi Pooja?