Telangana announced Rs 1 crore reward for U-19 star Gongadi Trisha

Hyderabad, Feb 5 (IANS) The Telangana government on Wednesday announced Rs.1 crore cash reward for cricketer Gongadi Trisha, who played a key role in India winning the ICC women’s Under-19 World Cup title in Kuala Lumpur recently.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy announced the reward when Trisha called on him at his Jubilee Hills residence.

Congratulating Trisha for her outstanding performance in the Under-19 Cricket World Cup, he wished that she would excel and bring more laurels to the country in future.

The Chief Minister also announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh each for Dhruti Kesari, a member of the Under-19 World Cup team from Telangana, Under-19 World Cup team Head Coach Nausheen Al Khadeer, and trainer Shalini.

Minister P. Srinivasa Reddy, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, Government Advisor Vem Narender Reddy, Sports Authority of Telangana Chairman Shivsena Reddy, CM's Secretary Shanwaz Qasim and others were present.

Trisha, her teammate Kesari, head coach Nausheen and trainer Shalini arrived in Hyderabad on Tuesday to a warm welcome from the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA).

HCA President A. Jagan Mohan Rao felicitated the women cricketers, head coach and trainer.

India successfully defended their U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup title with a nine-wicket win over South Africa in the final. India became the first team to win the championship without losing a game.

Trisha not only scored the first century of the tournament but was also the player of the match in the final and was adjudged player of the tournament. For the 19-year-old Hyderabadi, this was the second successive World Cup.

Trisha aggregated 309 runs at an impressive average of 77.25. She also took seven wickets, with a best of 3/6. She scored the first century of the tournament against Scotland in the Super Six match.

In the final, she took three wickets for 15 runs and scored an unbeaten 44 to guide India to a second consecutive World Cup victory.

