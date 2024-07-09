Microsoft asks employees to use only iPhones, know why?

Microsoft has reportedly asked its employees to ditch Android smartphones and start using iPhones for work-related activities. Bloomberg reported citing the company's internal memo that the tech giant run by Satya Nadella has decided to do away with the Android devices at their office locations in China.

Beginning September, Microsoft China employees will switch over to iPhones at work. The tech firm has shifted its focus on improving security and ensuring access to necessary authentication apps for its staff in a more secure environment, the report added. In November, Microsoft launched a Secure Future Initiative and use of only iPhones at work is mandatory under it.

The company has decided to give iPhone 15 to its staff members who use Android phones from Chinese companies like Huawei and Xiaomi. This one-time purchase facility will be available for the staff working at their office locations in China and Hong Kong. However, they would be allowed to use their mobile phones for personal purposes.

The reasons why the US tech giant made iPhone use mandatory are the unavailability of Google’s mobile services in China. And, this prevents the staff from downloading critical security apps like Microsoft Authenticator and Identity Pass which are available on iOS App Store. In recent days, Microsoft suffered a series of security breaches and the company is taking several measures to strengthen its cybersecurity structure.

