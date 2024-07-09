Ensure adequate facilities for Amarnath Yatris: J&K L-G to officials

Srinagar, July 9 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Tuesday instructed the officials to provide adequate facilities to the Amarnath Yatris visiting the Kashmir Valley from across the country.

“All concerned departments and service providers must take every possible measure for the safe and smooth conduct of the Yatra,” the L-G told the officials while visiting the Nunwan and Chandanwari base camps in Kashmir to review the arrangements for the ongoing Amarnath Yatra.

At the base camps, the L-G also interacted with the service providers, doctors, sanitation workers, administrative and security officials and took appraisal of various services like lodging, langar, power and water supply, sanitation, health, traffic and security management, and other facilities to the pilgrims.

He also interacted with the pilgrims and enquired about their pilgrimage experience.

