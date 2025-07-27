iQOO Z10R 5G Launched in India: Price, Specifications, and Sale Details

iQOO has officially launched its latest performance-centric smartphone, the iQOO Z10R 5G, in India today. The device brings the power of the new MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor to the sub-₹20,000 price segment, coupled with up to 12GB RAM and premium features that make it a strong contender in the mid-range market.

iQOO Z10R Specifications and Features

The iQOO Z10R is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, an octa-core processor clocked at 2.6GHz. The phone is available in configurations of up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, with an additional 12GB virtual RAM expansion feature for enhanced performance.

The device sports a quad-curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering an immersive viewing experience. While the curved edges give the phone a premium look, finding compatible screen protectors might be challenging.

In terms of design, the phone features a polycarbonate body with glossy sides that attract fingerprints, while the matte back panel sports a subtle gradient finish. Adding to its durability, the device is certified with dual IP68 and IP69 ratings, making it resistant to dust and water.

On the camera front, the iQOO Z10R houses a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor, the same seen on higher-end models like the Vivo X200, along with a 2MP depth sensor and an Aura Light Selfie Ring. The 32MP front camera supports 4K video recording, catering to selfie and content creators.

The smartphone is equipped with a 5700mAh battery that supports fast charging. It runs on Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15 and also features an optical under-display fingerprint scanner.

For AI capabilities, the device includes Google’s Circle to Search, AI Note Assist, AI Screen Translation, and AI Transcription Assist to simplify day-to-day tasks.

iQOO Z10R Price in India and Availability

The iQOO Z10R comes in three variants:

8GB + 128GB: ₹19,499 (net effective price: ₹17,499 with ₹2,000 bank discount)

8GB + 256GB: ₹21,499 (net effective price: ₹19,499)

12GB + 256GB: ₹23,499 (net effective price: ₹21,499)

Customers can avail instant discounts of ₹2,000 using HDFC or Axis Bank credit cards or opt for a ₹2,000 exchange bonus. Additionally, the phone is available with a 6-month no-cost EMI option.

The iQOO Z10R will go on sale from July 29 at 12 PM on major e-commerce platforms and iQOO’s official website.