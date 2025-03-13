Tata Motors forays into Sri Lanka with all-new vehicle portfolio

New Delhi, March 13 (IANS) Expanding its global footprint, Tata Motors on Thursday announced the launch of its all-new passenger and electric vehicle (EV) portfolio in Sri Lanka.

India’s leading automobile manufacturer, along with its partner DIMO launched the new range of passenger vehicles and EVs in the neighbouring country.

The launch event saw introduction of Tata Motors’ widely successful range of SUVs – the Tata Punch, Tata Nexon, and the Tata Curvv.

In addition to this, Tata Motors has also launched its popular electric hatchback, the Tiago.ev.

"We are excited to be here in Sri Lanka, marking a new chapter in our international business strategy. Tata Motors has undergone significant transformation over the years, and there is no better way to mark our return than with a new, game-changing product portfolio,” said Yash Khandelwal, Head International Business, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility.

“Our offerings are designed to not only captivate the Sri Lankan market but to set new standards — combining bold design, cutting-edge features, top-tier safety, and unmatched after-sales support,” he added.

Tiago.ev has already made waves in India, Nepal, and Bhutan by making electric mobility both accessible and aspirational.

According to Rajeev Pandithage, Executive Director of DIMO, they are thrilled to continue their partnership with Tata Motors as they become the first passenger vehicle brand to enter Sri Lanka post market reopening.

“The brand-new ICE and Electric Vehicle range sets new standards in the automobile sector, embodying innovation, safety, and sustainability at a very affordable price point,” he mentioned.

All passenger cars from Tata Motors will come with a manufacturer’s warranty of three-years or 100,000 km, while electric cars will come with a manufacturer’s warranty of three-years or 125,000 km.

Furthermore, the high-voltage battery and the motor in the EV is protected with a warranty of eight years or 165,000 km, said the company.

