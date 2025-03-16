Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin shares update on AR Rahman's health, confirms he is fine

Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, on Sunday, took to social media to provide an update on the health of music composer A.R. Rahman, assuring fans that he is doing fine.

In a tweet, Stalin shared his concern upon hearing the news that Rahman had been admitted to the hospital due to illness. Confirming that Rahman is 'fine,' CM tweeted, “As soon as I heard the news that Isaipuyal @arrahman had been admitted to the hospital due to ill health, I contacted the doctors and inquired about his health! They said he is fine and will be back home soon!.”

The national award-winning singer was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai’s Greams Road this morning after experiencing chest pain. As per reports, he was immediately treated in the emergency ward, where medical professionals assessed his condition. Following the initial treatment, Rahman was cleared for an angiogram to further investigate his health concerns.

The 58-year-old singer underwent several tests, including an ECG and echocardiogram. Hospital sources have indicated that he may require an angiogram for further evaluation.

A few days ago, Rahman's ex-wife, Saira Banu, was hospitalized after a medical emergency and required surgery. The news was officially confirmed by her lawyer, Vandana Shah, through a statement shared on Instagram.

An excerpt from the statement read, “On behalf of our client, Mrs. Saira Rahman, Vandana Shah and Associates issue the following statement regarding her current health condition. A few days ago, Mrs. Saira Rahman was hospitalized due to a medical emergency and underwent surgery. During this challenging time, her sole focus is on a speedy recovery.”

On the professional front, AR Rahman recently composed the songs for the Tamil film “Kadhalikka Neramillai” and Vicky Kaushal's “Chhaava.” The Oscar-winning composer has several exciting projects lined up, including “Thug Life,” “Lahore 1947,” “Tere Ishk Mein,” “the Ramayana series," “RC 16” with Ram Charan, and “Gandhi Talks.”

