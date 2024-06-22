T20 World Cup: Navjot Singh Sidhu roots for Indian team in poetic style ahead of Bangladesh clash

New Delhi, June 22 (IANS) Former India cricketer and commentator Navjot Singh Sidhu has expressed his support for the Rohit Sharma-led side, in his inimitable poetic style, ahead of their Super Eight match against Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup. India will take on Bangladesh in their Super Eight match at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Saturday. Ahead of the crucial encounter, Sidhu posted a short video on his 'X' account showing undying support for the side.

In Hindi, Sidhu said, "Jo bhara nhi hai bhavo se behti jisme rasdhar nhi, wo hriday nhi pathar hai jisme swadesh ka pyaar nhi."

Sidhu is currently a part of Star Sports' commentary panel after his return to the role in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 earlier this year.

Amid doubts over Virat Kohli's form at the top, Sidhu said the star batter is mentally very strong and he can overcome his mistakes in training.

"Mujhe lagta hai Virat Kohli mentally itne strong hain ke woh abhyaas se apni galtiyon pe haavi hona chaahte hain (I feel Kohli is mentally so strong that he wants to overpower his mistakes through training). He wants to overcome those (mistakes)," Sidhu said on Star Sports.

India are likely to stay with their last match's combination against Bangladesh while Najmul Hossain Shanto is also expected to pick the unchanged 11.

