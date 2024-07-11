Syrian army repulses drone attacks, hits rebel positions

Damascus, July 11 (IANS) Syrian army units on Thursday repulsed multiple rebel drone attacks and conducted operations against rebel positions in the northwestern provinces of Idlib and Latakia, according to the Syrian Defence Ministry.

In Idlib, the army intercepted several suicide drones and engaged in combat with "terrorist" groups in the southern countryside. The combat resulted in significant losses in the groups' equipment and casualties among the "terrorists," with dozens reportedly killed or wounded, reports Xinhua news agency.

The army also thwarted attempts by "terrorists" to use suicide drones against military positions and nearby civilian areas.

Meanwhile, in the northern Latakia countryside, Syrian military units, supported by Russian air forces, targeted and destroyed "terrorist" strongholds and fortifications. The operation caused substantial casualties among the militants.

