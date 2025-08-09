Sushmita Sen wishes ‘rockstar’ mother on b’day: My hero forever

Mumbai, Aug 9 (IANS) As her mother Subhra Sen turned a year-older, former beauty queen and actress Sushmita Sen wished her “hero” with a heartfelt post, where she tagged her as a “rockstar”.

Sushmita took to Instagram, where she shared a gamut of pictures featuring the actress, her mother Subhra along with her two daughters Renee and Alisah.

For the caption, Sushmita wrote: “Happpyyyyyy Birthday Maa!!! I am forever grateful to God, for giving me YOU…What a beautiful blessing!!! Here’s to your health & happiness always!! What a ROCKSTAR @subhra51 My #hero forever!!! Enjoyyyyy your #favouritecity birthday girl I love you beyond!!! #duggadugga #pronam@alisahsen47 @reneesen47 & #yourstruly.”

Last month, Sushmita expressed her gratitude for being invited to speak at India’s International Movement To Unite Nations (IIMUN), which she tagged as a responsibility to inspire young minds.

For the caption, she wrote: “To be invited…an honour. To inspire…a responsibility. Thank you IIMUN for the incredible energy, the fierce questions, and the unwavering hope you carry for the future. It was a joy to be among minds that don’t just dream but dare. Stay unstoppable. Stay kind. #sharing #thelook #GuestSpeaker #IIMUN #YouthPower #Gratitude.”

On the work front, Sushmita was last seen in Aarya 3, an Indian crime-thriller drama television series by Ram Madhvani. The show stars Sushmita Sen in the title role and is based on the Dutch drama series Penoza.

The series is about Aarya, an independent woman who seeks to protect her family and joins a mafia gang in order to get revenge for her husband's murder. Recently, the show has been nominated for International Emmy Awards for best Drama series.

The 49-year-old star made her acting debut playing a fictionalised version of herself in the 1996 thriller Dastak. She was then seen in films such as Biwi No.1, Sirf Tum, Filhaal, Aankhen, Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Aarya, and Taali.

