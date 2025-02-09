Supriya Pathak’s daughter Sanah Kapur shares glimpses of family vacation in Goa

Mumbai, Feb 9 (IANS) Sanah Kapur, daughter of veteran actress Supriya Pathak, recently treated her followers to a series of heartwarming photos from her family vacation in Goa.

The actress shared intimate glimpses of the trip on her Instagram handle. Posting a series of images with her family members, Sanah captioned the post, “Weathering the waves together….here comes a vacation photo dump #famjam #goa #vacation #travel #travelling #photodump #family #love #incredibleindia.”

In the images, Sanah is seen striking poses with her mother, Supriya and father, Pankaj Kapur. In one image, she is seen twinning with her mother. A few other shots show Sanah sitting and posing with her family members.

Last month, Sanah penned a heartwarming birthday wish for her super mom on her 64th birthday. The 'Shaandaar' actress wrote, “When its your Super Mom’s birthday and she is life...”

Sanah also posted a heartfelt video wherein she could be heard saying, “Hi guys, it was my mom's birthday, and for that, I wanted to do a video about things that maybe people really don't know about my mom which are amazing. Just two things for this time. Firstly, this is for all those kids that when I was young would tease me and feel bad for me because they would be like 'Oh, your mom is Hansa, unko to kuch karna ata hi nahi hai, vo to khana bhi nahi banati hai'. For you information, no one cooks better food than my mother. Mom can make everything, western, Indian, Punjabi, Gujarati, South Indian, everything, and it is brilliant. So when my mom says, "Khana Khake jana' she actually means it because the food, it yummy.”

Sanah Kapur made her acting debut with the 2015 film "Shaandaar," where she starred alongside her stepbrother, Shahid Kapoor. She made her debut on small screen with her guest appearance on the show "Comedy Ka Rocket."

