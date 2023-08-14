Supplier of illegal weapons arrested in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) Ahead of Independence Day, the Delhi Police’s Special Cell has arrested an inter-state arms and ammunition supplier and recovered five illicit pistols from his possession, an official said on Monday.



The officials said that the accused, Anil Sharma a.k.a Bhopali (24), a resident of Khargone in Madhya Pradesh, used to procure the illicit pistols from his state for supplying the same to different criminals in national capital and its peripherals.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pratiksha Godara said that in view of the use of illegal firearms in various crimes in Delhi and adjoining states, the police team was working round-the-clock to thwart the nefarious designs of such anti-social elements.

“On August 9, were received specific inputs regarding an arms trafficker, Anil in Delhi and subsequently, he was apprehended along with five illicit pistols of .32 bore,” said the DCP.

On interrogation, Anil revealed that he had completed his BCA and D-Pharma courses in the year 2022 in Madhya Pradesh and during his studies, he came into contact with bad elements and got involved in the supply of illegal arms in Khargone to meet his daily needs.

“His relatives are living in Bahadurgarh, Haryana, and therefore he visits Bahadurgarh on a regular interval. There, he came into contact with the local criminals of Haryana and Outer Delhi. To earn quick money, he also started selling pistols in the area. He used to procure pistols from a supplier based in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh,” said the DCP.

Anil further disclosed that he had come to Delhi to deliver this consignment of illicit pistols to one of his contacts at Ghevra Mod, Delhi.

“He also divulged that he would purchase an illicit pistol for Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 and sell the same to criminals for Rs 35,000 to Rs 50,000 per piece,” the DCP added.

