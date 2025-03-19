Sunita Williams returns from space, politicians hail India's daughter for her achievements

New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) Indian politicians across party lines celebrated the safe return of NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, expressing their admiration for her achievements and hailing her as a source of inspiration for the nation.

Williams, along with fellow astronauts Butch Wilmore, Nick Hague, and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, returned to Earth on Tuesday evening aboard SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft.

The capsule safely splashed down off the coast of Florida just before 6 p.m. local time. Recovery teams greeted the astronauts, and Williams, emerging third from the spacecraft, waved and smiled, marking the end of her extended stay in space.

Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty expressed her joy, saying, "I always hoped for the best and prayed for her. I am very happy she has returned safely."

Speaking to IANS, BJP MP Ravi Kishan welcomed Williams as "India's daughter" and highlighted the growing global recognition of Indian women's brilliance.

"This moment showcases the immense strength and potential of daughters. Indian women are setting remarkable examples on the global stage. The world celebrates her return, proving that even in space, their power is extraordinary," he said.

Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora termed her return a "great victory for humanity" and emphasised the achievement of innovation.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited Sunita Williams to India, and I am confident that we will honour her in the coming months," he told IANS.

Congress MP Karti P. Chidambaram called her safe return a testament to human ingenuity.

"I am very glad that space exploration is being carried out with such great vigour, and even happier that all the astronauts have returned safely," he told IANS.

Speaking to IANS, BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi likened Williams and her team to "stars returning to Earth," adding, "She has brought immense pride to the entire world. Indians, in particular, feel honoured."

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rekha Sharma praised Williams for making history. "She spent nine months in space, becoming the first person to do so -- not just as a woman, but as an individual. I hope she visits India soon and receives a warm welcome," she said.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak congratulated Williams on behalf of the state's 25 crore people. "The world has witnessed the charisma of India's daughter. My heart is filled with joy," he said.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Mayank Nayak echoed the sentiment, emphasising her connection to Gujarat and India.

"She is the daughter of Gujarat, the daughter of India. She ventured into space and has now returned safely. I thank God for her safe journey back to Earth," he said.

