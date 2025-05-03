Suniel Shetty: I want to go to Mahakaleshwar temple every week

Mumbai, May 3 (IANS) Actor Suniel Shetty, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film ‘Kesari Veer’, feels that the spiritual landscape of India has seen massive changes in the past few years.

The actor spoke with IANS in the run-up to the film’s release, and shared that while earlier, only people after retirement were drawn towards spirituality, in current times, a lot of people from the younger generation are taking interest in spirituality. He said that he also craves to visit the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain every week.

Suniel told IANS, “The love for Lord Shiva has only grown over a period of time. And, you see in the last few years, this awareness among the youth is also massive. I mean, when did young children and young boys and girls go on pilgrimages? When did they go to all these places? We never heard of it”.

“They always said that, ‘Once you retire or you've given up on life, you go to Char Dham’. No, I want to go to Mahakaleshwar temple Ujjain now every week”, he added.

Earlier, the actor gave a message on national unity for the people of the country after the cowardly attack in Pahalgam, last week by the terrorists.

The actor gave a call to the fellow countrymen to stand united, and keep the differences aside. He equated the film’s message as the current requirement on behalf of the country’s citizens as the film also deals with the attack led by the Tughlaq Empire where locals fought the invading forces to protect the Somnath Temple and the Hindu faith.

Earlier, a video of the actor from Kashmir went viral on social media, in which he was seen urging the people of India to not turn their backs on Kashmir, and turn up in droves to support the economy through tourism.

As per the Economic Survey report of Jammu and Kashmir, the state witnessed an annual footfall of 3.26 crore tourists, with tourism accounting for more than INR 18, 000 crore.

