Suicides among Japan's school-age children hit record high

Tokyo, Jan 29 (IANS) Suicides among school-age children in Japan reached an all-time high of 527 in 2024, surpassing the previous record of 514 in 2022, according to preliminary figures released by the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare.

High school students accounted for nearly 70 per cent of cases, with 349 deaths, followed by 163 middle school students and 15 elementary school students.

A notable increase was observed among female middle and high school students, with 99 middle school girls taking their lives, 19 more than the previous year, and 183 high school girls, an increase of 17.

The leading causes cited for suicides among individuals under 19 included academic struggles and concerns about future paths (349 cases), mental health issues such as depression (284 cases), and family-related problems such as conflicts with parents (148 cases).

The ministry acknowledged the record-high student suicide figures as a grave concern and pledged to analyse the causes while working with relevant organisations to implement countermeasures, Xinhua news agency reported.

In 2024, the number of suicides in Japan totaled 20,268, marking a decrease of 1,569 from the previous year and reaching the second-lowest level since records began in 1978.

Among the total suicides, 13,763 were men and 6,505 were women, the data showed.

A government report last year revealed that the number of suicides among elementary, junior high, and high school students in Japan remained alarmingly high in 2023, as well.

The number of elementary to high school students who committed suicide in Japan stood at 513 in 2023, against the record high of 514 marked the previous year, according to the country's 2024 Suicide Prevention White Paper.

The data breakdown shows 347 high school students, 153 junior high students, and 13 elementary students died by suicide.

The paper said common causes for elementary students' suicides include "discipline and reprimands" from family. Junior high and high school boys cited school-related issues such as "academic struggles" and "career concerns" as grades progressed. Girls in these age groups were more likely to cite "conflicts with friends" and other relationship issues.

Japan's total number of suicides in 2023 reached 21,837, a decrease of 44 from the previous year. The suicide rate, indicating deaths per 100,000 people, held steady at 17.6.

Since 2020, suicide rates have increased across most age groups in Japan. The highest suicide rates were among the unemployed, although working individuals also saw an increase, the data showed.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.