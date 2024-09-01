Sudhanshu Pandey denies Rupali's role in 'Anupamaa' exit: Itni taakat kisi me hai nahi

Mumbai, Sep 1 (IANS) Actor Sudhanshu Pandey, who is currently in the headlines for quitting one of the most popular family drama 'Anupamaa' has cleared that nobody is responsible for his exit from the show, and it is his decision to move on in his career.

Sudhanshu, who essayed the character of Vanraj Shah in 'Anupamaa', features Rupali Ganguly in the titular role.

During an award function in Mumbai, Sudhanshu cleared the air behind his exit from the show, and refuted the rumours about Rupali being responsible for the action.

Talking to media persons, he said: "Nobody is responsible for anyone's exit. It is my wish whether I want to do something or not. Agar maine decide kiya ki mai thoda move on karna chahta hu to maine kia." (If I decided I wanted to move on a little, I did.)

"Koi iske liye responsible nahi hai, aur koi responsible ho bhi nahi sakta, shayad itni taakat kisi me hai bhi nahi ki koi responsible ho mere jaise actor ko nikaalne ke liye ya kahin se jaane ke liye. I don't think it is fair ki kisi ko ham responsible thehraye," he shared.

(No one is responsible for this, and no one can be responsible, perhaps no one has the power to be responsible for firing an actor like me. I don't think it is fair to hold someone responsible.)

He further shared: "Maine aaj tak Rupali ka naam nahi liya. She is my friend. Why will I say something like this about her?"

Clearing his stance on being a part of the upcoming season of the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss', Sudhanshu added: "Bilkul galat news hai mere bhai ... aisa kuch bhi nahi hai. Kabhi host karne ke liye bulaenge to mai zarur jaunga kyunki mai host acha kar leta hun."

(This is absolutely wrong news... there is nothing like that. If they ever call me to host, I will definitely go because I am a good host.)

On August 28, Sudhanshu did an Instagram live session with his fans and revealed about his 'important announcement' of quitting 'Anupamaa'.

The show is produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi under the banner of Director's Kut Productions. It also stars Madalsa Sharma, and Gaurav Khanna in the pivotal roles.

It airs on Star Plus.

