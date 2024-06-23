Students across the country applaud PM Modi's decision to remove GST from PG accommodations

New Delhi, June 23 (IANS) The entire student community in the country is ecstatic over the Modi government’s landmark decision to remove the Goods and Services Tax (GST) from students’ Paying Guest (PG) accommodations. They have also expressed heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for extending this favour.

Academicians and experts believe that this progressive policy change will make higher education more affordable and accessible for students across the country. By eliminating the GST burden on PG housing, the government has demonstrated a strong commitment to empowering the youth and investing in the future of India.

"We deeply appreciate Prime Minister Modi's decisive action in removing the GST from PG accommodations," said Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) & Chancellor of Lovely Professional University (LPU).

"This move will ease the financial strain on students and their families, allowing them to focus on their studies and unlock their full potential. It is a true win for the academic community in India," he added.

The 53rd GST Council meeting chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday, decided to exempt GST on charges for student hostels that are located outside the educational institutions. The exemption would also be applicable to the hostels run by communities as well.

Students have also enthusiastically welcomed the GST removal on PG housing. Chitra, a Msc Horticulture student from Haryana at LPU, said, "This is such a relief for students like me. The GST on PG rentals was a significant added expense, and now we can redirect those funds towards our education and living costs. I am grateful to PM Modi for prioritising the needs of students."

Anshul Rana, an engineering student at LPU from Himachal Pradesh, added, "The elimination of GST on PG accommodations is a gamechanger. It will make higher education more accessible, especially for students from middle-class and underprivileged backgrounds. This is a true testament to the government's commitment to our academic and personal growth."

Prior to this change, PG owners had to navigate complex legal requirements and engage financial advisors to properly file GST returns, with the associated costs being passed on to the students.

"The GST on PG rentals was a significant added expense for us, both in terms of the tax itself and the administrative burden," said Sukhpreet Singh, a PG owner in Phagwara. "Now, this burden has been lifted, and we can provide more affordable accommodations to students."

The benefits of this policy change will be far-reaching, as it will enable more students to pursue higher education without the added financial burden of GST on their living expenses. This decisive move by the Prime Minister is a significant step towards making India a global leader in affordable and accessible education.

