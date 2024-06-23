Euro 2024: Qualification scenarios for knockout stage heading into final matchweek

New Delhi, June 23 (IANS) The 2024 European Championship has been a breath of fresh air as 24 countries have been battling it out for the past week in an attempt to break through to the Round Of 16.

The top two teams from each of the six groups will qualify to the next round with the four of the six best placed teams that finish third will also be guaranteed qualification. Hosts Germany, Spain and Portugal are the only three teams that have secured qualification as of now. Here are the qualification scenarios for each group heading into the final game-week

Group A: Germany vs Switzerland, Scotland vs Hungary

The Germans won their opening games against Scotland and Hungary which was enough for the hosts to guarantee their spot in the next round. In the history of the tournament, no team has ever failed to qualify for the knockout stages after getting four points which means Switzerland already have one foot in the Round of 16.

Scotland on the other hand have never qualified for the knockouts at the tournament and the side is aiming to achieve history if they were to win against Hungary in their final game. A win would take them to four points and although it would be difficult for them to overcome the six-goal difference that stands between them and the Swiss, A third place finish with four points could very likely see them qualify.

However a draw would see the side be in a very unlikely position to qualify depending on results from other groups.

Group B: Spain vs Albania, Italy vs Croatia

Spain has begun the tournament on the right note, securing qualification in the ‘Group of Death,’ in the second game week will see the side breathe a sigh of relief heading into their final fixture with Albania. Italy on the other hand will need to avoid defeat to secure their place in the next round. Croatia and Albania would both need to win to confirm qualification.

Group C: England vs Slovenia, Serbia vs Denmark

England must avoid defeat against Slovenia in their last group game to advance from Group C. A win will ensure Gareth Southgate's team advances as group champions. If Denmark fails to beat Serbia, England will qualify regardless of the outcome against Slovenia.

Denmark and Slovenia will advance automatically as winners. Serbia will finish in the top two if they beat Denmark and Slovenia does not overcome England.

Group D: Netherlands vs Austria, France vs Poland

Poland became the first team to be eliminated from the race to the knockouts as they lost their opening two games against Netherlands and Austria.

Netherlands and France currently occupy the top two positions respectively after wins in their opening game followed by a draw against each other sees both teams at four points each and Austria not far behind with three points to their name.

If both France and the Dutch were to avoid defeat then they would guarantee qualification. However Austria will finish in the top two if they beat the Netherlands.

Group E: Ukraine v Belgium, Slovakia v Romania

This marks the first time in Euros history that all four teams have the identical number of points after two games. All four clubs know that a win on Wednesday will advance them to the round of 16, but no team can guarantee first place with a win.

A point will suffice for Belgium, who play Ukraine, and Romania, who face Slovakia.

If both games are drawn, goal difference will determine who finishes where (because all teams have the identical head-to-head points). Belgium and Romania will advance, with Slovakia aiming to be one of the top third-placed teams. Ukraine would be out.

Group F: Portugal vs Georgia, Czech Republic vs Turkey

Portugal have already qualified for the knockout stages of the tournament and they will be the table toppers if they were to avoid defeat against Georgia.

Both Czech Republic and Georgia will need to win if they want a shot at qualifying in the top two of the table. Georgia would also require Turkey to lose their game against Czech with the goal difference playing a part.

Austria, Slovakia, Slovenia and Albania are the top four best third placed teams in the tournament as of now.

