From Kashmir to Kanyakumari: Congress set to mount counterattack on BJP over National Herald

New Delhi, April 20 (IANS) In a powerful show of unity and resolve, the Congress is launching a nationwide campaign to counter what it calls the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) “web of lies” and “anti-national attempts” to dismantle The National Herald, a publication deeply intertwined with India’s freedom struggle.

From April 21 to 24, 57 Congress leaders will fan out across 57 cities, holding press conferences to “expose the lies of the BJP” and reach out to the public, said Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera in a post on X.

The grand old party alleges that the BJP is targeting The National Herald as part of a broader strategy to erase historical institutions that symbolise India’s democratic journey and the sacrifices of its freedom fighters.

Congress communications chief Jairam Ramesh described the campaign as “a battle for India’s soul.” He said the BJP’s actions reflect “a disturbing attempt to suppress independent voices and rewrite history.”

Congress senior leaders will address the media in major cities spanning the length and breadth of India - from Vijayawada to Varanasi and from Kashmir to Thiruvananthapuram - highlighting the campaign’s national scope.

The press meets will aim to shed light on the BJP’s “vindictive misuse of agencies” and what the Congress calls “an assault on press freedom".

Among the leaders participating are senior Congress figures, former Union Ministers, and Members of Parliament, each chosen for their regional influence and national stature.

The Congress contends that the attack on The National Herald is not merely political but an ideological part of a larger plan to weaken institutions that stood firm during India’s independence movement.

The party said it would continue to resist any such attempts with “truth, constitutional values, and the people’s support.”

The campaign signals that the Congress is seeking to galvanise public opinion not only around current issues but also around the legacy of India’s freedom and the institutions born from it, say party leaders.

Here is the list of Congress leaders who will hold press conferences in 57 cities from April 21-24:

1 AP, Vijayawada - Manickam Tagore

2 AP, Visakhapatnam - Salman Soz

3 Assam, Guwahati - Neeraj Dangi

4 Assam, Jorhat - Gaurav Gogoi

5 Bihar, Patna - Avinash Pande

6 Bihar, Gaya - Rajesh Thakur

7 Chhattisgarh, Raipur - Supriya Shrinate

8 Delhi, DPCC - P. Chidambaram

9 Goa - Dr. Syed Naseer Hussain

10 Gujarat, Ahmedabad - Vijay Inder Singla

11 Gujarat, Rajkot - Wg Cdr Ms. Anuma Acharya

12 Gujarat, Surat - Dr Ajoy Kumar

13 Gujarat, Baroda - Atul Londhe

14 Haryana, Chandigarh - Jitendra Singh

15 Haryana, Faridabad - Mumtaz Patel

16 HP, Dharamshala - Pranav Jha

17 HP, Shimla - Ashok Gehlot

18 J&K, Jammu - Akhilesh Pratap Singh

19 J&K, Srinagar - Adv Ms. Nighat Abbass

20 Jharkhand, Dhanbad - Dolly Sharma

21 Jharkhand, Ranchi - Jignesh Mevani

22 Karnataka, Bengaluru - MM Pallamraju

23 Karnataka, Belgaum - Prithviraj Chavan

24 Kerala, Kochi - Deepender S. Hooda

25 Kerala, Kozhikode - K. Raju

26 Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram - Deepa Dasmunshi

27 Lakshadweep - Shashi Tharoor

28 Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal - Km Selja

29 Madhya Pradesh, Indore - Harish Choudhary

30 Madhya Pradesh, Jabalpur - Subhashini Sharad Yadav

31 Maharashtra, Aurangabad - Dr Anshul Avijit

32 Maharashtra, Nagpur - Prof. Ajay Upadhyay

33 Maharashtra, Pune - Prof Rajeev Gowda

34 Mumbai, Mumbai PCC - Pawan Khera

35 Manipur, Imphal - Antony Mathew

36 Odisha, Bhubaneswar - Bhupesh Baghel

37 Puducherry, Pondicherry - Mohan Kumarmanglam

38 Punjab, Amritsar - Gurdeep Sappal

39 Punjab, Chandigarh - Manish Tiwari

40 Rajasthan, Ajmer - Dr Shama Mohd

41 Rajasthan, Jaipur - Dr Kanhaiya Kumar

42 Rajasthan, Jodhpur - Tanuj Punia

43 Rajasthan, Udaipur - Abhay Dubey

44 Tamil Nadu, Chennai - Ms. Lavanya Ballal Jain

45 Tamil Nadu, Coimbatore - Amitabh Dubey

46 Tamilnadu, Madurai - Ms. Bhavya Narsimhamurthy

47 Telangana, Hyderabad - Randeep Singh Surjewala

48 Tripura, Agartala - Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka

49 UP, Agra - Ranjeet Ranjan

50 UP, Kanpur - Dr Ragini Nayak

51 UP, Lucknow - Tariq Anwar

52 UP, Saharanpur - Rajeev Shukla

53 UP, Varanasi - Ms. Alka Lamba

54 UP, Merrut - Ritu Chaudhary

55 Uttarakhand, Dehradun - Dr Udit Raj

56 West Bengal, Darjeeling - Adv Ms. Mahima Singh

57 West Bengal, Kolkata - G.A. Mir

