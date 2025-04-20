From Kashmir to Kanyakumari: Congress set to mount counterattack on BJP over National Herald
New Delhi, April 20 (IANS) In a powerful show of unity and resolve, the Congress is launching a nationwide campaign to counter what it calls the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) “web of lies” and “anti-national attempts” to dismantle The National Herald, a publication deeply intertwined with India’s freedom struggle.
From April 21 to 24, 57 Congress leaders will fan out across 57 cities, holding press conferences to “expose the lies of the BJP” and reach out to the public, said Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera in a post on X.
The grand old party alleges that the BJP is targeting The National Herald as part of a broader strategy to erase historical institutions that symbolise India’s democratic journey and the sacrifices of its freedom fighters.
Congress communications chief Jairam Ramesh described the campaign as “a battle for India’s soul.” He said the BJP’s actions reflect “a disturbing attempt to suppress independent voices and rewrite history.”
Congress senior leaders will address the media in major cities spanning the length and breadth of India - from Vijayawada to Varanasi and from Kashmir to Thiruvananthapuram - highlighting the campaign’s national scope.
The press meets will aim to shed light on the BJP’s “vindictive misuse of agencies” and what the Congress calls “an assault on press freedom".
Among the leaders participating are senior Congress figures, former Union Ministers, and Members of Parliament, each chosen for their regional influence and national stature.
The Congress contends that the attack on The National Herald is not merely political but an ideological part of a larger plan to weaken institutions that stood firm during India’s independence movement.
The party said it would continue to resist any such attempts with “truth, constitutional values, and the people’s support.”
The campaign signals that the Congress is seeking to galvanise public opinion not only around current issues but also around the legacy of India’s freedom and the institutions born from it, say party leaders.
Here is the list of Congress leaders who will hold press conferences in 57 cities from April 21-24:
1 AP, Vijayawada - Manickam Tagore
2 AP, Visakhapatnam - Salman Soz
3 Assam, Guwahati - Neeraj Dangi
4 Assam, Jorhat - Gaurav Gogoi
5 Bihar, Patna - Avinash Pande
6 Bihar, Gaya - Rajesh Thakur
7 Chhattisgarh, Raipur - Supriya Shrinate
8 Delhi, DPCC - P. Chidambaram
9 Goa - Dr. Syed Naseer Hussain
10 Gujarat, Ahmedabad - Vijay Inder Singla
11 Gujarat, Rajkot - Wg Cdr Ms. Anuma Acharya
12 Gujarat, Surat - Dr Ajoy Kumar
13 Gujarat, Baroda - Atul Londhe
14 Haryana, Chandigarh - Jitendra Singh
15 Haryana, Faridabad - Mumtaz Patel
16 HP, Dharamshala - Pranav Jha
17 HP, Shimla - Ashok Gehlot
18 J&K, Jammu - Akhilesh Pratap Singh
19 J&K, Srinagar - Adv Ms. Nighat Abbass
20 Jharkhand, Dhanbad - Dolly Sharma
21 Jharkhand, Ranchi - Jignesh Mevani
22 Karnataka, Bengaluru - MM Pallamraju
23 Karnataka, Belgaum - Prithviraj Chavan
24 Kerala, Kochi - Deepender S. Hooda
25 Kerala, Kozhikode - K. Raju
26 Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram - Deepa Dasmunshi
27 Lakshadweep - Shashi Tharoor
28 Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal - Km Selja
29 Madhya Pradesh, Indore - Harish Choudhary
30 Madhya Pradesh, Jabalpur - Subhashini Sharad Yadav
31 Maharashtra, Aurangabad - Dr Anshul Avijit
32 Maharashtra, Nagpur - Prof. Ajay Upadhyay
33 Maharashtra, Pune - Prof Rajeev Gowda
34 Mumbai, Mumbai PCC - Pawan Khera
35 Manipur, Imphal - Antony Mathew
36 Odisha, Bhubaneswar - Bhupesh Baghel
37 Puducherry, Pondicherry - Mohan Kumarmanglam
38 Punjab, Amritsar - Gurdeep Sappal
39 Punjab, Chandigarh - Manish Tiwari
40 Rajasthan, Ajmer - Dr Shama Mohd
41 Rajasthan, Jaipur - Dr Kanhaiya Kumar
42 Rajasthan, Jodhpur - Tanuj Punia
43 Rajasthan, Udaipur - Abhay Dubey
44 Tamil Nadu, Chennai - Ms. Lavanya Ballal Jain
45 Tamil Nadu, Coimbatore - Amitabh Dubey
46 Tamilnadu, Madurai - Ms. Bhavya Narsimhamurthy
47 Telangana, Hyderabad - Randeep Singh Surjewala
48 Tripura, Agartala - Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka
49 UP, Agra - Ranjeet Ranjan
50 UP, Kanpur - Dr Ragini Nayak
51 UP, Lucknow - Tariq Anwar
52 UP, Saharanpur - Rajeev Shukla
53 UP, Varanasi - Ms. Alka Lamba
54 UP, Merrut - Ritu Chaudhary
55 Uttarakhand, Dehradun - Dr Udit Raj
56 West Bengal, Darjeeling - Adv Ms. Mahima Singh
57 West Bengal, Kolkata - G.A. Mir
