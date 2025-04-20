GI-PKL: Telugu Panthers, Marathi Vultures and Bhojpuri Leopards triumph on Sunday

Gurugram, April 20 (IANS) Telugu Panthers, Marathi Vultures and Bhojpuri Leopards registered wins on Sunday in the ongoing Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League (GI-PKL) here at the Gurugram University. After the high voltage opening matches of women's games, the men took the field on Sunday delivering mouth watering clashes.

The Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League (GI-PKL) had commenced with men’s matches on Friday with the women's game beginning on Saturday. The League will run for 13 days with the final schedule for April 30 here at the Multipurpose hall of the Gurugram University.

The crowd was buzzing with excitement as girls turned up in large numbers for the men’s matches, bringing extra energy to the arena. Their loud cheers and constant support added to the electric atmosphere, showing how the Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League (GI-PKL) is winning hearts across all age groups and genders

In the first match on Sunday, Telugu Panthers edged past Tamil Lions 33-27 in a thrilling encounter. With 16 raid points and a solid 13 tackle points, the Panthers held their ground. Despite Tamil Lions' strong raiding with 18 points, their lack of all-out points proved costly. Telugu’s all-round performance sealed a well-earned win.

In the second game, Marathi Vultures outplayed Punjabi Tigers 55-44 in a high-octane clash. With 30 raid points, 20 tackle points, and four all-outs, the Vultures showcased a complete performance. Despite Punjabi Tigers matching in raids, their defense faltered. Marathi’s strong tackling and three super tackles proved crucial in sealing the emphatic win.

In the third match of the day, Bhojpuri Leopards defeated Haryanvi Sharks 39-30 in a high-intensity clash. With 20 raid points, 13 tackle points, and 4 crucial all-out points, the Leopards displayed dominance. Despite a strong resistance from Haryanvi Sharks, Bhojpuri’s all-round effort ensured a comprehensive win.

The action now shifts to the women’s category with three thrilling fixtures lined up on Monday. Haryanvi Eagles will face Bhojpuri Leopardess, followed by Marathi Falcons locking horns with Tamil Lioness. The final match of the day will see Telugu Cheetahs go up against Punjabi Tigress.

The league stage will run until April 27, followed by the men’s semi-finals on April 28, and the women’s semi-finals on April 29. The grand finale for both men and women will be held on April 30.

