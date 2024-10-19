Standards for safe listening must to save young people from hearing loss: Experts

New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANS) Over 1 billion young people are at the risk of hearing loss globally due to unsafe listening habits, and it is important for policymakers and regulators to develop global standards not only for device manufacturers but also for users and services, experts have stressed.

At a workshop organised during the ‘ITU-WTSA 2024’ in the national capital, Nidhi Khare, Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs, said there should be training for tracking sound exposure, on the lines of tracking other health parameters like calorie intake and footsteps.

"In our culture, there's a festival called ‘Mauni Amavasya’, in which one is supposed to keep quiet and fast. Perhaps, relishing the sound of silence. I think that is extremely therapeutic and we must realise that together, we can create a difference for not only India, but for the world at large,” said Khare.

The joint ITU-WHO workshop on safe listening addressed the urgent global public health crisis of hearing loss, and the dangers posed by unsafe listening practices.

In response to this growing public health problem, the WHO launched the ‘Make Listening Safe’ initiative in 2015, with the aim of preventing hearing loss through hearing conservation.

P Payden, Deputy Head, WHO country Office, India, said that the cascading consequences of hearing loss translates into millions facing communication challenges, diminished quality of life, and potential impact on professional development/education.

“Besides, noise-induced hearing loss in children can impair language acquisition, leading to learning disabilities and increased anxiety. Untreated hearing loss can lead to isolation, depression, and cognitive decline,” she mentioned.

The global ITU standard for safe listening devices and systems provides a framework for incorporating features into personal audio devices, such as acoustic symmetry which monitors a sound allowance for a given period.

“The WHO is committed to promoting safe listening practices through research. Dissemination of evidence-based guidance and collaborating with stakeholders to create safe listening. Hearing loss is irreversible, but it's preventable,” said Payden.

