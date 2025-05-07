Stalin, EPS, Annamalai pledge support for Indian Army’s strike on terror camps in Pakistan

Chennai, May 7 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, AIADMK general secretary K. Palaniswami (EPS), and BJP senior leader K. Annamalai have voiced strong support for the Indian Army’s strike on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoJK) in retaliation for the deadly Pahalgam terror attack.

In a post on ‘X’, Stalin declared solidarity with the armed forces, stating, “Tamil Nadu stands with the Indian Army against terrorism. With our Army, for our nation. Tamil Nadu stands resolute. #OperationSindoor.”

Opposition leader and AIADMK general secretary K. Palaniswami also praised the military operation. “I commend the Indian Armed Forces for their precise execution of #OperationSindoor, targeting terror camps in Pakistan and PoJK in response to the Pahalgam attack,” he posted on ‘X’.

He further added, “Under the vigilant leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Thiru. @narendramodi Avl, justice has been delivered. This decisive action underscores our nation’s unwavering commitment to eradicating terrorism and safeguarding our citizens.”

Former BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai also expressed his approval, posting, “Terrorists answered in the language that they best understand! Jai Hind! #OperationSindoor.”

BJP Tamil Nadu state spokesperson ANS Prasad issued a detailed statement on ‘X’, commending Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. “India’s @PMOIndia @narendramodi, who has been working with grandeur for world peace and happiness, has taken a swift, just, and courageous decision,” Prasad wrote.

He continued, “The historic attack by the #IndianArmyForces on terrorist camps in #Pakistan will write the final chapter to #Terrorism. This is the first victorious strike of #MotherIndia. Let the Indian Army’s victorious journey continue. Under the leadership of #PrimeMinister #NarendraModi, let’s unite and face terrorism with #patriotism.”

Prasad said that the strikes targeted nine terrorist bases, including Bahawalpur -- considered a Jaish-e-Mohammed stronghold -- Muridke, the Lashkar-e-Taiba headquarters, and Muzaffarabad, a key operational centre.

Other targeted areas included Gulpur, Bhimber, Chak Amru, Bagh, Kotli, and Sialkot. “These strategic strikes are in response to the Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 innocent lives,” Prasad stated.

“India sends a strong message: terrorism won’t be tolerated. Justice has been served for the victims of the #PahalgamTerroristAttack, and India stands united in its pursuit of peace and security.”

He further emphasized the precision and restraint of the operation. “The operation demonstrates India’s precision, targeting terrorist infrastructure while avoiding military installations. Over 90 terrorists were neutralized, dealing a significant blow to terrorist networks. The #IndianArmy, #AirForce, and #Navy worked in coordination, showcasing the nation’s military capabilities. India will continue to protect its #Sovereignty and ensure the safety of its citizens.”

