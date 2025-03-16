Stalin defends decision to replace rupee symbol with Tamil letter 'Ru'

Chennai, March 16 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has defended his government’s decision to replace the rupee symbol (₹) with the Tamil letter ‘Ru’ (from ‘Rubaai’, meaning rupee) in the state budget logo.

He argued that those opposed to the Tamil language had blown the issue out of proportion. Responding to media questions, Stalin asserted that the move was a reflection of Tamil Nadu’s commitment to its language policy.

He pointed out that even Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had previously used the Tamil letter ‘Ru’ in place of ‘Re’ in English. “Interestingly, Nirmala Sitharaman herself has used the Tamil letter instead of ‘Re’ in English,” he remarked.

The decision to remove the rupee symbol from the Tamil Nadu Budget 2025-26 logo, presented on March 14, has sparked widespread criticism from opposition parties, including the BJP and AIADMK.

Critics have accused the ruling DMK of engaging in regional politics at the cost of national unity. Taking to social media, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman strongly condemned the decision, calling it “a completely avoidable example of language and regional chauvinism.” She argued that removing the rupee symbol signalled “a dangerous mindset that weakens Indian unity and promotes secessionist sentiments under the pretence of regional pride.”

Sitharaman also reminded elected representatives of their constitutional duty to uphold national sovereignty, adding that the DMK’s move contradicted this commitment.

She also highlighted the irony behind the decision, pointing out that the rupee symbol was designed by D. Udaya Kumar, the son of former DMK MLA N. Dharmalingam.

"By erasing it now, the DMK is not only rejecting a national symbol but also utterly disregarding the creative contribution of a Tamil youth," Sitharaman said.

BJP IT Cell Chief Amit Malviya criticised Stalin, emphasising that the rupee symbol was designed in Devanagari script by D. Udaya Kumar.

Malviya echoed a similar sentiment, writing on X, “Chief Minister Stalin is insulting Tamilians by dropping the ₹ sign from the Tamil Nadu Budget 2025-26 document.”

AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of Opposition, Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS), also condemned the move, calling it a “publicity stunt” designed to divert attention from administrative failures. He accused Stalin of engaging in “empty advertisement campaigns” rather than addressing the real needs of the people.

Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Annamalai joined the criticism, questioning why Stalin replaced the rupee symbol with the Tamil letter ‘Ru’. “The DMK government has replaced the rupee symbol, which was designed by a Tamilian and adopted by the entire nation. How foolish can you become, Thiru @mkstalin?” Annamalai posted on social media.

Tamil Nadu government reiterated that the budget logo aims to reflect the state’s linguistic identity. The logo also carries the caption “Everything for All,” which the DMK claims embodies its inclusive governance model.

Stalin also pointed out that many people still use ‘Rs’ instead of ‘Re’ in English documents without controversy. He criticised the Union government for responding only to the rupee symbol issue while ignoring Tamil Nadu’s demands for disaster relief, education funds, and employment schemes.

The controversy comes amid a long-standing conflict between the Tamil Nadu government and the Centre over language policies.

The DMK has repeatedly accused the Union government of imposing Hindi, and the removal of the rupee symbol is seen as part of this broader resistance. This marks the first time a state has rejected the national currency symbol, escalating the debate over regional identity versus national unity.

