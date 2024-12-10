Spurs' Heung Min Son takes responsibility for 'painful’ loss against Chelsea

New Delhi, Dec 10 (IANS) Tottenham Hotspur's South Korean captain Heung Min Son has apologised to the club's faithful fans after he had missed a golden opportunity in the game and claimed his miss was unacceptable as his side went on to lose 3-4 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

After Cole Palmer’s first penalty on the night, Chelsea had tied the game at 2-2, Son received the ball in a dangerous position in the 68th minute and ran to set up a one-on-one with goalkeeper Robert Sanchez but ended up firing wide of the post. “I want to say that I am sorry to have disappointed the fans. This is a tough moment for us. Some will say you grow more from moments like this, but right now, I feel responsible for the defeat.

“For me, this is so painful at the moment. As captain, I have to take the most responsibility. In fact, I think it's unacceptable for me to miss the opportunity I missed in the game,” said Son to Telecom Asia Sport.

The South Korean forward went on to score a consolation goal for his side in stoppage time but that was not enough for the side to grab a point, despite having scored two goals in the opening ten minutes of the game.

“I think I'm one of the most experienced players in the team, and that's why, in critical moments like this, I have to be there, making a difference. I think most of my teammates did well, but we have to be better. We have a lot of injuries, and I pray that we get players back soon, especially with the number of games we have. But beyond the injuries, we have to be more efficient and take more responsibility for our actions,’ concluded the Spurs captain.

The North London side currently sits in 11th place after having dropped points in their last three outings. Following the historic 4-0 victory against defending champions Manchester City, the Spurs went on to draw (1-1) against Fulham before losing to Bournemouth (0-1) and Chelsea respectively.

Fans are certainly growing impatient as head coach Ange Postecoglu was also seen having an animated chat with their supporters after the loss against the Cherries.

