Google exploring collaborations on AI-driven initiatives in Himachal

Shimla, Dec 10 (IANS) Google India is exploring collaborations on AI-driven initiatives aimed at transforming public services in Himachal Pradesh.

To integrate technology in digital agriculture, health, education and public grievance, Google head Ashish Wattal called on Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu at his official residence Oak Over.

Sukhu said the state government was committed to leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and modern technology for public benefit.

He acknowledged Google’s expertise in these areas and asked the company to consider investing in the information technology (IT) sector in the state and highlighted the investor-friendly environment in the state.

He said that the state government plans to develop a “people empowerment platform” in collaboration with Google through the Labour and Employment Department.

This platform would connect citizens with skilled service providers such as plumbers, electricians and carpenters that would ensure convenience while generating employment opportunities for the youth of the state in the unorganised sector, he said.

The Chief Minister said that to enhance grievance redressal, the government intended to upgrade the Mukhyamantri Seva Sankalp Helpline -- 1100 with generative AI.

He said that the aim of this initiative is to provide faster and more effective solutions while ensuring consumer satisfaction.

In the education sector, AI-based teaching modules would be piloted in two government senior secondary schools in the state to improve learning outcomes and modernise teaching methods.

He said that advanced technology has the potential to revolutionise agriculture and disaster preparedness. Accurate weather forecasting could minimise loss of life and property by enabling better planning and response from local administrations in time.

MLA Chander Shekhar, Principal Advisor (Media) to the Chief Minister Naresh Chauhan, Secretary (Education) Rakesh Kanwar and senior representatives from Google India, including Kshitij Uppal and Rajeev Gupta, were also present on the occasion.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.