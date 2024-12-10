BJP candidate files papers for Rajya Sabha bypoll in Haryana

Chandigarh, Dec 10 (IANS) BJP candidate from Haryana, Rekha Sharma, on Tuesday filed her nomination papers in the Assembly here for the Rajya Sabha by-election.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, state party President Mohan Lal Badoli and many Cabinet ministers and legislators were present.

Speaking to the media, the Chief Minister said the Rajya Sabha seat became vacant after Krishan Lal Panwar was elected as legislator. “Now Rekha Sharma has filed her nomination for this Rajya Sabha seat,” he said.

While congratulating Rekha Sharma, the Chief Minister said she “is a senior party leader who has been working at the grassroots to strengthen the party for a long time”. He stated Rekha Sharma has also served as the Chairperson of the National Commission for Women in the past.

The Chief Minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national President J.P. Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for nominating an active party worker to the Rajya Sabha.

He expressed confidence that Rekha Sharma would effectively represent Haryana in the Rajya Sabha, benefitting the state significantly.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the Prime Minister “is consistently working on empowering women by launching new schemes and policies”.

He noted that a day earlier the Prime Minister launched the “Bima Sakhi” scheme from Panipat, which will greatly benefit women by providing employment opportunities and making them stronger and more self-reliant.

He attributed the BJP's strong support from women to the Prime Minister's relentless efforts in women empowerment.

The Chief Minister said the “double-engine” government in Haryana is running numerous schemes for women, including self-help groups, “Drone Didi,” “Lakhpati Didi,” and programmes for women entrepreneurs.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister’s Nari Shakti Vandan Bill, which provides 33 per cent reservation for women in Lok Sabha and state Assemblies would empower women and allow them to play a crucial role in the country’s development.

