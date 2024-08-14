Is Hardik Pandya Dating Jasmin Walia Post-Divorce?

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya recently announced his divorce from Natasa Stankovic, and reports suggest that the cricketer is now dating British singer Jasmin Walia. Rumours have been circulating after the duo was spotted enjoying a holiday in Greece.

Amidst the divorce rumours, fans have rallied in support of Hardik, with many trolling his ex-wife. Moving on from a relationship is tough, but it appears that Hardik is embracing a new chapter with Jasmin. Social media has been buzzing with excitement over the couple's recent vacation in Greece. Speculation about Hardik and Jasmin's romance has intensified, with shared photographs and reciprocal Instagram likes suggesting that they were travelling together.

The rumours gained traction when Jasmin posted a picture of herself in a blue bikini against the backdrop of Mykonos. Shortly after, Hardik posted a video featuring the same background, further fueling the speculation. Jasmin's like on Hardik's post added to the rumours.

Natasa and Hardik officially announced their divorce on social media on July 18. Hardik's fans did not take kindly to Natasa after the separation from their favourite cricketer. The images of Hardik and Jasmin at the exact location sparked dating rumours. Natasa was also seen liking posts related to cheating and abuse on social media, which has concerned fans. However, no official statement has been made regarding these rumours.

