SpeakIn launches FindACoach, a coaching platform for empowering working professionals

New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) SpeakIn, Asia’s largest digital platform for professional learning, on Saturday, launched FindACoach, a 1:1 personalised coaching platform designed to empower working professionals in navigating their careers.

Manoj Kohli, a noted industry expert has joined the SpeakIn Board as its Chairman and has been entrusted with the responsibility to steer the company’s coaching platform in the Asian continent.

Notably, SpeakIn FindACoach is the first coaching platform built for the Asian market and has been built to empower businesses to train and retain talent. It brings the collective experience and expertise of Asia’s top thought leaders, subject matter experts, and certified coaches directly to professional learners.

Commenting on FindACoach, Deepshikha Kumar, Founder of SpeakIn, said: "SpeakIn FindACoach brings 1:1 coaching to professionals across Asia so that they can learn from experts and navigate the challenges that are impeding their lives and careers. The platform helps working professionals connect with proven achievers to unlock their full potential and turbo-charge their careers.”

The platform curates coaches of the highest calibre, across different industries and experience levels. “A CEO can learn directly on the SpeakIn FindACoach platform from a five-time CEO, while a founder can have one-on-one access with a serial entrepreneur who has sold a US$100 million company not once, but twice over,” said Deepshikha.

In order to ensure the quality and calibre of its coaches, SpeakIn has appointed Manoj Kohli, Former Country Head of SoftBank India and Former CEO & MD of Bharti Airtel, who will be guiding the initiative as the Chairman of the Board for FindACoach platform.

Businesses using the FindACoach platform can measure business outcomes through the SpeakIn coaching measurement framework, called SpeakIn For Sure. It is a proprietary measurement tool to assess coaching effectiveness for the FindACoach platform so that organisations can see how the needle is shifting in the behavioural and leadership quotient of their employees being coached.

According to the KPMG report on Digital Coaching Market & Competition Assessment, there has been a rise in demand for business coaching as the number of certified coaches globally (about 33 per cent) and revenue (about 21 per cent) has increased in the past three years. Post-pandemic, the need for executive mentorship has also become more prevalent. Disruption by tech and AI has resulted in better scalability and lower costs for consumers. Many managers cited a return on investment of six times the coaching cost.

“SpeakIn FindACoach is the next natural evolution of the SpeakIn suite that enables us to partner with companies to provide bespoke coaching and mentoring to even wider audiences through a flexible platform,” informed Deepshikha.

The platform can be accessible via the website as well as the mobile app (both iOS and Google) by both businesses and individuals.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.