Iga Swiatek pulls out of Korean Open due to fatigue, Pegula due to injury

New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) Top names including World No. 1 Iga Swiatek and defending champion Jessica Pegula, have pulled out of the Korea Open, scheduled to take place from September 16 to 22 in Seoul.

Iga Swiatek, who won the French Open this year and recently secured a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics, has cited fatigue as the reason for her withdrawal, tournament organisers told reporters.

Swiatek, who also bowed out of last month’s Canadian Open for similar reasons, has had a grueling season, culminating in a quarterfinal defeat to Pegula at the U.S. Open. The Polish star has become a global sensation for her dominance on clay but has struggled with exhaustion as the season progresses.

Jessica Pegula, the defending champion of the Korea Open and runner-up in the U.S. Open, will also miss the tournament, sidelined with a rib injury. Pegula has been one of the standout performers of the year, reaching deep into several Grand Slam events. Her withdrawal leaves a major gap in the tournament's lineup.

Another high-profile absence will be Elena Rybakina, former Wimbledon champion and current World No. 4, who is out due to a back injury. Rybakina’s powerful baseline game has made her a force on the WTA tour, but lingering health issues have forced her to miss the action in Seoul.

Adding to the withdrawals, U.S. Open semi-finalist Emma Navarro has also decided to skip the Korea Open, citing a change in her schedule. Navarro, who impressed fans with her recent performance, will be looking to conserve energy for future events.

