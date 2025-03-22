SP MP Ramji Lal Suman calls Rana Sanga 'traitor,' sparks row

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) Senior Samajwadi Party leader and Rajya Sabha member Ramji Lal Suman has sparked a major controversy with his remarks in Parliament on a historical Rajput king.

In a statement that has drawn sharp reactions, Suman, participating in a discussion on the functioning of the Home Ministry, referred to the 16th-century Rajput king Rana Sanga as a "traitor."

During his speech, Suman addressed the BJP over its frequent comments about the historical lineage of Indian Muslims.

"It is often repeated by BJP leaders that Muslims have the DNA of Babur," he said.

"But I would like to point out that Indian Muslims do not consider Babur as their ideal. In fact, who brought Babur to India? It was Rana Sanga who invited him to defeat Ibrahim Lodi. By that logic, if you claim Muslims are the descendants of Babur, then you are also the descendants of Rana Sanga -- a traitor. We criticise Babur, but not Rana Sanga," Suman said.

Suman's remarks stirred row. Former BJP MP Sanjeev Balyan condemned the statement, calling it an insult to Rajputs.

"Shame on you -- crossing all limits of appeasement. Calling the great warrior Rana Sanga a traitor in Parliament is a grave insult to the Rajput community and the entire Hindu society," Balyan said in a post on social media while sharing a video clip of Suman's speech.

"The Samajwadi Party should apologise to the nation for such a shameful act," he added.

Rana Sanga, a member of the Sisodia dynasty, ruled Mewar from 1508 to 1528. He was known for uniting various Rajput clans to resist the expanding influence of the Delhi Sultanate. His kingdom extended across present-day Rajasthan, Gujarat, and parts of Madhya Pradesh, with Chittor as his capital.

Babur, a descendant of Genghis Khan and Timur, invaded India in 1526 and defeated Lodi Dynasty ruler Ibrahim Lodi in the first battle of Panipat, laying the foundation of the Mughal Empire in India.

