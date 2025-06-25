South Korea welcomes Israel-Iran ceasefire, commends US' diplomatic efforts

Seoul, June 25 (IANS) The South Korean Foreign Ministry on Wednesday welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire between Israel and Iran and praised the diplomatic efforts led by the US and other involved countries.

"We hope that all parties will faithfully implement the terms of the agreement so that tensions in the region can be eased swiftly," the ministry said in a statement.

As a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, South Korea "will continue to participate in the international community's efforts to promote peace and stability in the Middle East," Yonhap news agency reported.

Earlier on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump declared that a ceasefire between Iran and Israel had officially taken effect, urging both sides to maintain restraint.

"THE CEASEFIRE IS NOW IN EFFECT. PLEASE DO NOT VIOLATE IT! DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES!" Trump posted on the social media platform Truth Social.

The announcement came amid escalating violence in the Middle East, but President Trump's declaration appeared to catch both parties off guard. The ceasefire claim was quickly contradicted by Iran, which asserted it had not received any formal proposal from Washington and had not agreed to a bilateral ceasefire.

US President Trump also wrote, "Israel & Iran came to me, almost simultaneously, and said, 'Peace'! I knew the time was NOW. The World, and the Middle East, are the real winners!"

"Both Nations will see tremendous love, peace and prosperity in their futures. They have so much to gain, and yet, so much to lose if they stray from the road of righteousness and truth. The future for Israel & Iran is unlimited and filled with great promise. God bless you both!" he added.

Earlier, Iran announced a unilateral halt to its military operations against Israel, effective 4 a.m. local time, but made it clear that the pause was conditional, based entirely on whether Israel would stop its own airstrikes and military actions.

