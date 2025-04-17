South Korea: Defence ministry urges political neutrality as presidential election nears

Seoul, April 17 (IANS) The South Korean defence ministry has ordered troops to maintain their political neutrality and focus on their duties ahead of the June 3 presidential election, officials said on Thursday.

Under the guideline distributed the previous day, military service members are banned from taking part in or joining political groups, such as parties, and expressing support for or against certain parties and candidates.

The guideline, which also includes information on voting dates for service members, also mandates they are banned from forcing their political preference on other members of the military or engaging in election campaigns.

A ministry official said similar instructions have been given in previous election periods, Yonhap news agency reported.

The defence ministry has underscored the importance of political neutrality since some senior military officials were found to have played key roles in the short-lived martial law imposition on December 3.

Earlier this month, acting Defence Minister Kim Seon-ho instructed commanders to seamlessly conduct planned operations and training while adhering to political neutrality following the Constitutional Court's ruling to oust South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The South Korean government designated June 3 as the date of the next presidential election following the ouster of President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The designation was made at a Cabinet meeting four days after the Constitutional Court upheld the impeachment of Yoon over his short-lived imposition of martial law in December.

Under the Constitution, the country is required to hold a new election within 60 days after a vacancy arises in the presidency.

The government also designated June 3 as a temporary public holiday.

The National Election Commission began early candidate registration shortly after the Constitutional Court dismissed Yoon last Friday.

Candidates will be required to register by May 11 and the official campaign period will kick off on May 12.

The law also requires a public servant running for President to resign at least 30 days before an election, making May 4 the deadline.

The new President will assume office immediately after the election without a transition team.

When former South Korean President Park Geun-hye was removed from office on March 10, 2017, the early election was also held exactly 60 days later, on May 9.

Meanwhile, Yoon, who dramatically rose from a top prosecutor to the presidency in about three years, became the nation's second President to be formally removed from office, with his surprise martial law bid rattling the nation for months and deepening political polarisation.

