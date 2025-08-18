South Africa add Maphaka to ODI squad as Brevis primed to make debut against Australia

Cairns, Aug 18 (IANS) South Africa have added teenage fast bowler Kwena Maphaka to their ODI squad for the three-match series against Australia starting on Tuesday in Cairns and are also poised to hand a 50-over international debut to in-form batter Dewald Brevis.

Maphaka, 19, forced his way into the ODI following a breakout display in the recent T20I series against Australia, where he picked up nine wickets to finish as the leading wicket-taker. The left-arm pacer has already two ODI caps, and could be in starting eleven as South Africa seek to put up a strong challenge against Australia.

Brevis, meanwhile, is almost certain to make his ODI debut after a stellar T20I series saw him smash a rollicking 41-ball century in Darwin and follow up with a blazing half-century in Cairns to finish with 180 runs and making him the top run-scorer across both teams.

South Africa’s ODI skipper Temba Bavuma said he had been impressed by Brevis’ form. "It's always exciting when you see the young faces. Obviously the big talk has been on Brevis, (he's been) putting up his hand and showing what he is capable of. (I'm) excited to see what he can also bring within the one-day stuff," said Bavuma to reporters on Monday.

The ODI series against also marks Bavuma’s return to competitive cricket after leading South Africa to their maiden ICC World Test Championship crown at Lord’s in June. Bavuma, 34, has recovered from the hamstring injury sustained during the WTC final and confirmed he will bat at number three behind openers Ryan Rickelton and Aiden Markram.

Bavuma is one of five players added to South Africa’s ODI squad alongside veteran spinner Keshav Maharaj, all-rounder Wiaan Mulder, and top-order batters Matthew Breetzke and Tony de Zorzi. After the series opener in Cairns on Tuesday, both teams will move to Mackay for the next two games to be held on Friday and Sunday.

