Soundarya Sharma talks about the ‘reckoning value’ of ‘Laal Pari’

Mumbai, June 11 (IANS) Actress Soundarya Sharma, who is receiving a lot of appreciation for her work in the recently released film ‘Housefull 5’, has spoken about the title ‘Laal Pari’ that people have given her courtesy her performance in the song from the film.

The actress recently spoke with IANS, and shared what the title means to her. She also spoke about the senior artistes in the industry from whom she draws the inspiration.

Speaking with IANS, the actress said, “It feels great to be recognised at ‘Laal Pari’ when suddenly a voice comes from somewhere and says, ‘Oh look Laal Pari’ Soundarya’. It has that reckoning value, the relatability that people have seen. I feel blessed”.

When she was told that the popularity is almost similar to Malaika Arora’s ‘Munni Badnaam’, and Katrina Kaif’s ‘Sheila Ki Jawani’, the actress chose a humble path.

She told IANS, “They are phenomenal performers. Both the people you mentioned. They are my seniors. So, that will be a big thing. But I think it is just the beginning. I have just started. I hope I get to perform more. I get to work more. And I need a lot of love”.

“My mother loves Madhuri ma'am. And I am a great ardent fan of Madhuri ma'am. I love Sridevi ma'am, Vyjayanthimala, Madhu Bala. So, I always look up to them. How great performers they were. They were feminine, yet soft, yet great actors. And they played every role so well”, she added.

Meanwhile, ‘Housefull 5’ is getting a good response, the film has two climaxes, as told by producer Sajid Nadiadwala.

Talking about the film, Sajid had earlier shared, “I’ve been thinking about the story of ‘Housefull 5’ and having two different climaxes for the last 30 years. I’ve always wanted to make a thriller, and the idea finally came to me 3–4 years ago, right after I finished writing ‘Housefull 4’. I wrote the story and screenplay myself, and it’s truly a dream come true. What makes this film unique is that different shows will have all together different killers and climax”.

The film, directed by Tarun Mansukhani, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film is running in cinemas.

