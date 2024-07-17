Sooraj Thapar surprised by co-stars with b'day cake with 'behave' written on it

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) Actor Sooraj Thapar has opened up on his birthday celebrations on the set of his show ‘Badall Pe Paon Hai’, sharing how the cast surprised him with a cake, which had the phrase ‘behave’ written on it.

‘Badall Pe Paon Hai’, which features an ensemble cast including Aakash Ahuja, Sooraj, Shefali Rana, Lokesh Batta, Mansi Sharma, and others, is a hoot and laugh riot whether the camera is rolling or not.

Whether they're pulling each other’s legs or gathering to post the most hilarious Instagram stories, the cast is always having fun. Recently, they came together to celebrate Sooraj’s birthday, and the celebrations were filled with joy and laughter.

Sooraj, who essays the role of Bishan Khanna, said: “We’re together almost the whole day, and since we’re away from our families, shooting in Chandigarh, the Khannas feel like a real family now. Just two days ago, it was my birthday, and I didn’t tell anyone.”

“But they somehow found out, and when I was taking a quick nap in my room, they all surprised me - Aakash, Lokesh, Shilpa, and the entire family. Everyone made an effort and got me a cake with ‘Behave’ written on it, a phrase my character often says in the show. It’s just one of the many examples of how well everyone bonds and makes sure everyone feels celebrated,” he added.

The show features Amandeep Sidhu in the lead.

Earlier, while describing the characteristics of his role, Sooraj had shared: "Bishan’s trait of always trying to be positive is something I relate to. Being positive in life is very important, as one just cribs, about what we don’t have, they will never be happy. So, Bishan wants to be happy in life. He likes to solve problems and doesn’t take them very seriously knowing that it will spoil their present and future."

'Badall Pe Paon Hai' airs on Sony SAB.

This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.