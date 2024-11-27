Sonam Kapoor cheers for her ‘favourite people’ in the world

Mumbai, Nov 27 (IANS) Actress Sonam Kapoor recently gave her parents, Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor, a sweet shout-out.

Calling them her “favourite people” in the world, the actress reshared her father’s post about their visit to Taj Mahal. Taking to her Instagram stories, the 'Neerja' star wrote in the caption, “my favourite people in the world@kapoor.sunita @anilkapoor thank you god for my parents.”

Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita Kapoor recently spent quality time at the Taj Mahal in Agra. The 'Mr. India' actor shared pictures from their visit, capturing their special time at the historic site on his Instagram. Sharing the images, Anil captioned, ““Perhaps it is true that we do not really exist until there is someone there to see us existing, we cannot properly speak until there is someone who can understand what we are saying in essence, we are not wholly alive until we are loved.”― Alain de Botton, On Love.”

In the photos, the couple is seen striking romantic poses with the Taj Mahal in the backdrop.

Meanwhile, a few weeks ago, Anil penned a heartfelt note to wish his son Harsh Vardhan Kapoor on his 34th birthday. In his special post, he revealed that his greatest joy is watching his son Harsh grow into the passionate and determined person he is today.

The proud father wrote, “Happy Birthday, Harsh! Watching you grow into the passionate and determined person you are today has been one of my greatest joys. Your strength, resilience, and the way you fearlessly chase your dreams scares me sometimes momentarily and then when you prove me wrong it makes me proud …Keep forging your own path, no matter where it leads—you’ve already shown us all what it means to truly follow your heart. Here’s to another year of adventures, growth, and madness @harshvarrdhankapoor.”

Talking about Sonam’s work front, the actress will next be seen in the upcoming film “Battle for Bittora," which is based on Anuja Chauhan's 2010 novel of the same name.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.