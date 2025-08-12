Sonakshi Sinha, Zeenat Aman, Rupali Ganguly criticize SC's order on stray dog removal in Delhi

Mumbai, Aug 12 (IANS) The Supreme Court's verdict on the relocation of the stray dogs to the shelters in Delhi-NCR has sparked a massive online debate, with several animal lovers from the entertainment industry voicing their displeasure over the decision of the apex court.

Veteran actress, Zeenat Aman wrote on her Instagram stories: "Disheartened by the recent news about stray dog "removal" in Delhi. I join animal lovers from across the world in asking for a more humane, logical and science-backed approach to the issue."

Sonakshi Sinha shared: "Day by day we expose how soulless we have become as a society. Every day is a disappointment."

Rupali Ganguly shared her views on X, saying: "In our traditions, dogs guard Bhairav Baba’s temple and are fed on Amavasya for blessings. They’ve grown up on our streets, guarding shops, waiting outside our doors, barking away thieves."

"If we remove them now, we risk losing our protectors before the real dangers arrive, like silencing an alarm before a fire. Sending them to far-off shelters isn’t kindness, it’s exile. Stray dogs aren’t outsiders; they’re part of our faith, our culture, our safety. Care for them, vaccinate them, feed them and let them live where they belong. #straydogs," the 'Anupamaa' actress added.

Shriya Pilgaonkar feels: "Compassion and practicality must go hand in hand. While I understand the need to address safety concerns, sending all stray dogs to shelters is not a humane or sustainable solution. We do not have adequate shelters for stray animals in India and most shelters are already overcrowded and under-resourced. Instead of uprooting strays from their familiar territories, we need community-driven sterilisation, vaccination, and feeding programmes that allow humans and animals to coexist safely."

Many others from the fraternity used social media to speak on the matter.

According to the Supreme Court’s ruling, the local authorities have been instructed to capture and transfer every stray dog in the Delhi-NCR region to designated shelters. SC has further stressed that none of the animals should be allowed to escape from these shelter homes.

