Sobhita Dhulipala on 6 years of ‘Made In Heaven’: Love Tara received made her distinct

Mumbai, March 8 (IANS) As her show “Made In Heaven” clocked six years, Sobhita Dhulipala took a trip down memory lane and said that as an audience member, she would have been drawn to a role like Tara, so getting to play her was incredibly empowering for the actress.

“Six years ago, I was just a young actor who had the opportunity to bring a character to life with so much depth and meaning. As an audience member, I would have been drawn to a role like Tara, so getting to play her was incredibly empowering,” Sobhita said.

She added: “The love Tara received made her distinct, and with that came a unique space in storytelling. But it’s a double-edged sword—when a character resonates deeply, similar roles follow. It’s a delicate balance, a tightrope you walk with as much grace as possible.”

Made In Heaven is a romantic drama television series that premiered in 2019 first. Produced by Excel Entertainment, the series chronicles the lives of Tara and Karan, two wedding planners in Delhi running an agency named Made in Heaven.

The series is Prime Video’s fourth original fictional Indian series and stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora, Kalki Koechlin, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Mona Singh.

Work on the second season was to begin in April 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The second season was released on 10 August 2023.

“Made in Heaven” portrays the present-day India as a blend of conservative and modern mindsets, where tradition and modern aspirations are at loggerheads. The show and protagonists' narratives play out against the backdrop of lavish and expensive weddings in each episode.

Last month, Sobhita and her husband, actor Naga Chaitanya, had the honour of meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Parliament House today.

During this special occasion, Sobhita presented the Prime Minister with a traditional kondapalli bommala (dancing doll), a cherished handicraft from Andhra Pradesh that holds personal significance for the actress.

