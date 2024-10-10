SNBP All India Hockey: Army Boys, SGPC move into quarterfinals

Pune, Oct 10 (IANS) Defending champion Army Boys Sports Company, the 2022 winner Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), Amritsar and Don Bosco School made it to the quarterfinals in contrasting fashion in the 8th SNBP All India Boys (Under-16) Hockey Tournament at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex at Balewadi here on Thursday.

It, however, was a bad day for hosts SNBP Academy, who suffered a 7-0 loss to Don Bosco School. In a one-sided match played in Pool-E, Don Bosco School scored their goals through Rohit Hembram (4’), two goals by Asit Majhi (6’ – p.c, 21’, 36’), Sudip Mallick (40’) and a brace by Ashish Lakra (43’ – p.c, 47’) to move into the last-eight stage.

Earlier, the day began with action in Pool G with the 2022 champions Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), Amritsar continued their impressive form with a one-sided 7-0 win over Grassroots Hockey.

Shivam Sharma (4’, 15’, and 60’) led the charge with a hat-trick, scoring all his goals from penalty corners. Aryan Kumar contributed three goals – in the (36’) off a field goal and later (45’, 49’) from penalty corners, while Sudhanshu Kashyap (38’) contributed one goal.

Pool F witnessed a tough dual as Army Boys Sports Company fought off the tough challenge from Gagan Baba Sahib Das Academy to secure a 2-1 victory.

After a goalless first half, Arjun (34’) broke the deadlock for Army Boys and in quick succession Ravindra Pradhan (40’) added a second. Although Arshdeep Singh (47’) pulled one back for Gagan Baba Sahib Das Academy, Army Boys held the nerve to advance.

Late on Wednesday, Dhyanchand Academy had it easy in Pool A delivering a commanding 5-0 win over Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy to comfortably advance to the quarterfinals. Tushar Sharma (5’) opened early, with Suraj Kumar Pal (20’) adding and giving Dhyanchand a 2-0 lead at halftime.

The second half saw further dominance, as Sumant Singh (41’), Rajat Singh Chhikara (55’), and Tushar Sharma (60+’), all netted from penalty corners, completing the huge win.

Later in Pool B, R.K. Roy Academy, Patna qualified for the quarterfinals after Hockey Etawah forfeited their match, allowing R.K. Roy Academy to proceed without contest and a win in their opener.

RESULTS:

Pool-B: R.K. Roy Academy, Patna bt Hockey Etawah: forfeited

Pool-G: Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) 7 (Shivam Sharma 4’, 15’ – p.c, 60’ – p.c, Aryan Kumar 36’, 45’ – p.c, 49’ – p.c, Sudhanshu Kashyap 38’ - pc) bt Grassroots Hockey 0. HT: 2-0

Pool-F: Army Boys Sports Company 2 (Ravindra Pradhan 40’, Arjun 34’) bt Gagan Baba Sahib Das Academy, Sangrur 1 (Arshdeep Singh 47’). HT: 0-0

Pool-E: Don Bosco School 7 (Rohit Hembram 4’, Asit Majhi 6’ – p.c, 21’, 36’, Sudip Mallick 40’, Ashish Lakra 43’ – p.c, 47’) bt SNBP Academy 0.

Pool-C: Hockey Andra Pradesh 5 bt Hockey Nashik 0. HT: 2-0

Pool-D: Odisha Naval Tata Academy 6 (Nishant Kunjur 15 – p.s, 32’ – p.s, Bikash Majhi 29’ – p.c, Mohan Majhi 37’, Abhijeet Xaxa 48’, Karan Tigga 55’) bt Regional Development Center 3 (Amit Bhengra 34’, Jonsan Bage 56’ – p.c, Rafel Bhengra 60’ – p.c). HT: 0-2

Pool-A: Dhyanchand Academy 5 (Tushar Sharma 5’, 60+’ – p.c, Suraj Kumar Pal 20’, Sumant Singh 41’ – p.c, Rajat Singh Chhikara 55’ – p.c ) bt Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy 0. HT: 2-0

QUALIFIEd FOR QUARTERS

Pool-A: Dhyanchand Academy

Pool-B: Ritu Rani Academy

Pool-C: Don Bosco School

Pool-D: Round Glass Academy

Pool-E: Hockey Andhra Pradesh

Pool-F: Army Boys Sports Company

Pool-G: SGPC, Amritsar

Pool-H: Chennai XI

