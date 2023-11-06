S.Korean President's approval rating up for 2 consecutive weeks

Seoul, Nov 6 (IANS) South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating rose for the second consecutive week to 36.8 per cent, a new poll showed on Monday.

The survey, conducted by the polling agency Realmeter, showed the positive assessment of Yoon's performance increased by 1.1 percentage points from the previous week, while 60.2 per cent of respondents disapproved of his performance, down 1.7 percentage points, reports Yonhap News Agency.

The President's approval rating had rebounded to 35.7 per cent last week, following a two-week decline.

The pollster did not provide a reason for the rise, but major issues during the survey period include delivering a budget speech at the National Assembly centered largely on economic and domestic issues.

A separate poll, meanwhile, showed the approval rating of the ruling People Power Party went up by 1.9 percentage points from the previous week to 37.7 per cent.

The approval rating of the main opposition Democratic Party, meanwhile, decreased by 3.2 percentage points to 44.8 per cent, the poll showed.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.