S.Korea: Main opposition says Yoon's apology 'disappointing,' no option remains other than resignation or impeachment

Seoul, Dec 7 (IANS) The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) on Saturday expressed disappointment over South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's apology regarding his emergency martial law declaration this week and stressed that no option remains other than his immediate resignation or impeachment.

"There is no way to resolve the situation other than the President's immediate resignation or an early departure through impeachment," Representative Lee Jae-myung said in a press conference at the National Assembly, Yonhap news agency reported.

Lee's comments were made in response to Yoon's televised public address made earlier in the day.

Yoon said he is "sincerely sorry" for causing public concern by declaring martial law while pledging not to make another such attempt again.

The DP chief said Yoon's remarks were "completely out of line with the people's expectations" and that it "further raised the sense of betrayal and anger among the public".

The National Assembly is poised to vote on an impeachment motion against Yoon over his surprise declaration and subsequent lifting of martial law this week, which left South Korea in political turmoil.

Earlier on Saturday, Lee urged members of the National Assembly to pass the impeachment motion, calling on ruling party members to demonstrate courage by supporting it.

"Rather than predicting the outcome, it is imperative that the motion is approved," Lee told reporters.

He pointed out that the decision ultimately rests on the stance of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) lawmakers.

A two-thirds majority is required to pass the motion, which would need support from at least eight PPP lawmakers.

Lee called on lawmakers to demonstrate courage, saying, "As individual constitutional institutions, lawmakers must reflect on why they exist and what their duties are."

"The people know the necessity of impeachment and are demanding it. PPP lawmakers understand what justice entails, but they are pressured to act against justice and the will of the people."

