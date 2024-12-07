S.Korea: Ruling party leader says President Yoon stepping down early inevitable

Seoul, Dec 7 (IANS) The leader of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) said on Saturday that it has become inevitable for President Yoon Suk Yeol to step down early.

Han Dong-hoon told reporters, "An early resignation (of Yoon) is unavoidable," adding the President is no longer in a position to perform his duties effectively, Yonhap news agency reported.

The comments followed Yoon's national address, where he said he would entrust the matter of his term to the PPP, as the opposition-controlled National Assembly is set to vote on a motion to impeach him later in the day over the country's martial law fiasco earlier this week.

When asked about the possibility of revising the Constitution to shorten the presidential term, Han said the party would deliberate and discuss the best course of action.

Han, a former prosecutor and once a close aide to Yoon, also mentioned he would consult with the Prime Minister on essential issues, particularly those related to people's livelihoods, to minimise potential impacts.

