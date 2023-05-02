Six-yr-old dies after falling into rainwater-filled pit in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, May 2 (IANS) A six-year-old boy died after falling into a pit filled with rain water in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Vivek accidentally fell into the pit while playing nearby and drowned. The incident occurred on Jubilee Hills Road Number 45.

The boy fell into a pit in an open space beside a motorbike showroom where his father was employed.

The family had shifted to Hyderabad from Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh about six years ago. The boy's father Bheema Shankar works as a watchman in a motorbike showroom.

The pit was filled with water due to untimely rains lashing the city for the last three-four days.

This is the second such incident in Hyderabad in four days.

On April 29, an 11-year-old girl was washed away in a nullah after falling into an uncovered manhole, at Kalasiguda, in Secunderabad.

The incident occurred when the deceased girl Mounika, along with her brother, stepped out of their home to get a milk packet.

