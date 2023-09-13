Siddharth Gupta is in ‘Singham’ mode in ‘The Purvanchal Files’ new trailer

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) The trailer for the action-thriller cop film ‘The Purvanchal Files’ features a full on ‘Singham’ style masala beat out by a ‘Dabangg’ style police officer played by Siddharth Gupta. We see the actor fighting against a corrupt system in the town of Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh while clashing with a corrupt minister.

A very typical action fuelled masala film, the trailer shows the town of Ghazipur being a complete mess and an unsafe place as everyone comments, that the system of law and order is broken, and corruption runs deep through the veins of the system, rotting it from inside.

The villain of the film is played by senior actor Govind Namdev, the root of all problems in the city, and pretty much its total boss who runs everything from the police, finances and the city’s industry, essentially running it like his own mini kingdom.

Siddharth Gupta, against all odds vows to change the whole system from within as he is transferred as the new senior inspector, cracking down on corruption, and even killing off the villain’s many subordinates.

Going in pure masala fashion, it is one hero against a hundred guys, which is no biggie for his character in the film.

The few honest officers among the corrupt ranks and the media begin to hope, and state that for the very first time, an honest officer has stepped in and is now showing the criminals their actual position.

Govind Namdev, who leads the whole mafia is not very thrilled by this and proceeds to wage a full on war against him, leading to a war between the police officers under Siddharth’s character, and Namdev’s thugs.

High production and full of spice, ‘The Purvanchal Files’ doesn’t look like anything new, but sure looks like a popcorn muncher.

‘The Purvanchal Files’ is based on stories set in the backdrop of crime, corruption, and politics in Eastern Uttar Pradesh. Produced under the banner of Rudraksha Telefilm and directed by Swarup Ghosh, this action film is scheduled for release in theatres on September 22, 2023.

