Shrill rhetoric from Manipur makes clear there is growing mistrust between BJP govts: Cong

New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday referred to a case filed by the Manipur Police against the Assam Rifles saying the accompanying shrill rhetoric from Chief Minister N. Biren Singh makes it clear that there is growing mistrust between the BJP government in the state and the Centre, and asked when will Prime Minister Narendra Modi act.

Sharing the copy of the FIR on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, Ramesh, who is Congress communications in-charge said, "This is the FIR filed by Manipur Police against Assam Rifles. The accompanying shrill rhetoric from the Manipur Chief Minister and those who surround him makes it clear that there's growing mistrust between the BJP government in the State and the BJP government in the Centre?”

“Is this not breakdown of Constitutional machinery? Is this the double engine governance that Manipur voted for? When will the Prime Minister act?” Ramesh added.

His remarks came a day after theManipur Police registered an FIR accusing the personnel of the ninth battalion of Assam Rifles of blocking their movement in Bishnupur district.

