Shiv Sena moves ECI against Sanjay Raut for 'hateful' remarks against PM

Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) The Shiv Sena on Wednesday filed a complaint against Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut with the Election Commission of India (ECI) for alleged violation of Model of Conduct by making "false, vengeful, and dishonest imputations and multiple hateful remarks" against Prime Minister Narendra Modi before and during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

In the complaint, Shiv Sena Secretary Kiran Pawaskar argued that Raut has time and again continued with his hateful remarks against the Prime Minister and that too merely for seeking political mileage for himself and his party.

Pawaskar also said that he was pained to point out that despite Raut’s remarks against the PM, no action has been taken against him by the ECI for way too long.

"The continuous hate speeches against the PM and the BJP at several rallies in Maharashtra are fuelling hatred and confusion among the voters and are therefore directly interfering with the conduct of free and fair elections," said Pawaskar, adding that Raut at a rally in Buldhana on May 8 made several false, vengeful and dishonest imputations and multiple hateful remarks against the Prime Minister.

According to Pawaskar, Raut at a rally in Ahmednagar, while linking PM Modi to 'ruthless tyrant' Aurangzeb, stated that the people of the state ‘buried’ Aurangzeb when he tried to conquer Maharashtra and also suggested that people of Maharashtra should also do the same to PM Modi.

Pawaskar also claimed that Raut tried to create enmity between two peaceful and neighbouring states - Gujarat and Maharashtra.

"At the same rally, while linking PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Aurangzeb, Raut said that the brutal tyrant came from Gujarat to rule Maharashtra and his body is buried in the state," he said.

"The aforesaid statement referring to a tyrant who brutally suppressed the rights of the majority and intentionally comparing him with the PM not only created confusion among the voters, but also a hostile situation which could have led to violence in the state,’’ Pawaskar claimed in the complaint.

He also said that Raut in April this year made hateful remarks against the BJP nominee from Amravati, Navneet Rana.

Raut made imputations against Rana’s profession and called her a "dancer", he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.