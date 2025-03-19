Sharad Kelkar calls voicing Ravan in ‘The Legend of Hanuman’ a thrilling experience

Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Actor Sharad Kelkar has shared his excitement about voicing the iconic character of Ravan in the animated series “The Legend of Hanuman.”

Describing the experience as nothing short of thrilling, Sharad opened up about the challenges and satisfaction of bringing such a larger-than-life character to life through his voice. Kelkar recently revealed that Season 6 takes his character to an entirely new level. On this Hanuman Jayanti, “The Legend of Hanuman” will make its highly anticipated return with an exciting new season that promises to elevate the epic saga even further.

Speaking about voicing Ravan in the new season, Sharad Kelkar, shared, “Portraying Ravan in The Legend of Hanuman has been an incredible journey, and Season 6 takes his character to a whole new level. This time, the battle is not just about brute strength but also about intellect and strategy. Ravan is a master manipulator, and his mind games are more dangerous than ever as he seeks to outmaneuver Ram and strike where it hurts the most.”

He added, “Voicing this powerful and complex character has been a thrilling experience, and I can’t wait for audiences to witness the depth, intensity, and drama that unfolds in this new season.”

Co-creator and executive producer of “The Legend of Hanuman,” Sharad Devarajan, shared, “Season 6 of The Legend of Hanuman is not just a battle of swords and strength, but a war of the mind as Ravan seeks to break Ram’s spirit through deception and strategy. Hanuman’s latest quest continues our story of devotion, destiny, and the resilience of the human spirit, not just as a warrior, but as a symbol of hope. We are honored to continue this series with JioHotstar and push the boundaries of Indian animation, proving that our mythologies are not just stories of the past, but timeless epics that inspire us today and for generations to come.”

Produced by Graphic India and Sharad Devarajan, the new season of “The Legend of Hanuman” will stream on JioCinema starting April 12th.

