Shamita Shetty’s friends tease her for wearing a revealing dress

Mumbai, Feb 2 (IANS) Shamita Shetty, who turned a year older today, recently became the center of attention when her friends playfully teased her for wearing a revealing dress.

Known for her bold fashion choices, Shamita wore a short, daring dress for her birthday celebrations. Shilpa Shetty Kundra took to her Instagram handle to share a sneak peek into the celebrations, posting a video of her sister cutting the birthday cake. What caught everyone’s attention was the birthday girl’s friends jokingly pulling Shamita’s leg for wearing a neon-colored revealing dress.

While cutting the cake, the ‘Mohabbatein’ actress could be seen placing her hand on her cleavage. In the clip, her friends can be heard saying, "Happy birthday to Shamita, too much cleavage showing."

Shamita’s sister and brother-in-law, Raj Kundra, could also be seen standing alongside the birthday girl as she cut the cake.

On Sunday, Shamita celebrated her 46th birthday with her family. Her sister, actor Shilpa Shetty, was one of the first to wish her on social media. She shared a heartwarming video showcasing precious moments of Shamita, from their childhood days to Shamita bonding with Shilpa’s daughter. The video beautifully captured the love and closeness shared between the two sisters.

For the caption, the ‘Dhadkan’ actress wrote, “Happy Birthdaaaayyyy to the one who shares my DNA and my secrets! As you blow out the candles, may all your dreams and aspirations come true. We love you more than you could ever know, my Tunki—always and forever. Whatever happens, I got your back!”

Raj Kundra also shared a couple of videos from Shamita’s birthday celebrations on his Instagram stories. In one of the clips, both sisters can be seen grooving together. The businessman also posted a hilarious video of Shamita playing a guitar and wrote, “Happy Birthday my dearest sister. May my badly sung words come true soon! Eligible bachelor, please apply via my DMs. Shamita, your six-pack images directly.”

On the work front, Shamita Shetty made her debut in the film industry with the romantic drama “Mohabbatein.” She later gained widespread attention for her participation in “Bigg Boss 15,” where she finished in fourth place. Most recently, she was seen in the film “The Tenant.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.